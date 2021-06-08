Video emerges of fight breaking out in dispute over queue jumping for Blackpool dodgems ride

It is understood the brawl, in which a group of women can be seen throwing multiple punches before two are wrestled to the ground, happened on Friday June 4.

No one was injured in the incident and one of the families was removed off the site by staff.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Piers said: "This was a dispute over an issue of queue jumping.

A heated exchange over queue jumping at South Pier dodgems led to a fight and a family removed from the attraction.

"There were no injuries and the matter was dealt with swiftly and effectively by staff, who escorted a party off the premises."

In the footage shared with the Gazette, by-standers appear shocked during the tense scenes before a member of the public steps in to try and intervene.