Two makeup artists from Thornton and Cleveleys are proud to be finalists in the Official Makeup Awards 2019

Two Fylde women have been shortlisted for their creative finesse in the regional Official Makeup Awards 2019.

Laura Martin-Brooks's work

Nicola Jane Miller, of Cleveleys, is one of the finalists in the Bridal Makeup Specialist of the Year category, whilst Laura Martin-Brooks, of Thornton, has been nominated in the Creative Make Up Artist Of The Year.

Nicola has already won Best Bridal Makeup Artist in the North England at the Lux Life Magazine awards last month and has her eyes on a second win.

She previously won the 2018 Freelance Makeup Artist title for the region at the Official Makeup Awards and the 2018 Gold Certificate of Excellence at the Bride Book Wedding Awards.

The 44-year-old, who has been running Nicola Jane Makeup Artist for seven years, says: “For this to happen for a second year running is incredibly humbling.

Bridal make up done by Nicola Jane Make-Up Artist'Paul Swift Photography

“To know that I have made my brides feel so good on their wedding day gives me such pride.

“It is heart warming to be recognised for this. To be recognised by my peers, as well as my brides and their families, is such an honour, especially after winning an award last year.”

Meanwhile, Laura, who owns Pixie Dust Makeup Artist, is hoping to take away her first win.

The 24-year-old, who started Pixie Dust in 2012, says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated for this award.

Nicola Jayne Miller at work

“It’s an honour to be recognised, especially in the Creative Makeup Artist Of the Year category.

“I love that I can use my creativity in the work that I do.

“My work can vary from media to individual clients, theatre shows, TV and photoshoots to weddings and special occasion make up. I’m always working hard as I’m passionate about my work as a makeup artist so being a finalist is really rewarding.”

The awards event will take place at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Sunday May 26 where experts in the British make-up industry will gather together for an exclusive celebration of those who have dedicated their career in applying makeup, improving their clients’ appearance and confidence.