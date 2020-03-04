Tribute to Fleetwood's voluntary ace, Margaret Parr MBE

The funeral has been held of a voluntary worker from Fleetwood whose efforts were so noteworthy she was awarded the MBE.

Margaret Parr, who died at the age of 90 on Saturday February 22, was a founder member of two local charities, the League of Friends of Wesham Park Hospital and the League of Friends of Rossall and Fleetwood Hospitals.

A volunteer for 53 years, she also served on the North West Health Authority Board for 20 years and was a founder member of Farmer Parrs Animal World in Fleetwood.

She had been involved in the original farm, off Fleetwood Road, with her late husband James. Farmer Parrs is now overseen by son Jim, who with his brother George has continued with the farming business.

Having grown up on a farm in Hornby, near Lancaster, it could have been said that farming was in her blood.

Jim said of her volunteering work: “My mother did so much remarkable work and will be missed by many people

"She was the sort of person who always remembered birthday cards for those who lived alone, and she always liked to stay busy."

Margaret’s efforts as a volunteer was recognised when she was also presented with the medal of the Order of Mercy – one of a handful awarded annually.

She also wrote a book about her experiences, entitled ‘History, Events and Memories on a Journey of Volunteering in the NHS over Five Decades’.

Her funeral was held at St Peter’s Parish Church on Monday, with Father John Hall officiating.

Margaret leaves George and Jim, daughter-in-law Deborah, grand-daughters Laura and Jenny and great grandchildren Jude and Bow.