Trees to be replaced and playground to close at the Mount as second phase of improvement begins

The second phase of improvements to one of Fleetwood's most eye-catching landmarks is about to begin.

The iconic Mount is undergoing a revival to restore it back to its original 19th century design.

This month, Wyre Council's contractors, Rosslee Construction, will start work on repairing the roof, installing new windows and opening up the basement rooms in the lodge.

Work will begin on the pavilion later this year, starting with repairs to the roof, balcony and veranda.

The pine trees next to the building will be replaced with evergreen shrubs next month, before bird nesting season in March.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: "We have been advised by an independent tree expert that as these tall trees continue to grow, their position on a steep slope means that they cannot stay long term because of the risk of being brought down in the wind. Residents have also told us that the trees make the area feel dark and intimidating. Replacing these trees with low growing evergreen shrubs will allow us to take the landscape back to its original design, opening up the views to the pavilion and views south over Fleetwood.

"The shrubs will offer a more diverse habitat for wildlife than the pines can support. The large groups of deciduous native trees either side will remain and also be enhanced in the future. The roots of the trees will be kept as these have helped to stabilise the area on the slope.

"Elsewhere in the gardens we’re also planning on planting many more trees to further improve the gardens for people as well as wildlife."

The existing playground will be closed as the council prepares for the construction of a replacement playground in the grassy area to the east of the pavilion.