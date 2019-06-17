Tram Sunday 2019: here are all the details of this year's Festival of Transport in Fleetwood

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fleetwood's legendary "Tram Sunday".



The festival, which is expected to attract more than 70,000 visitors, is the largest event of its kind in the UK.

Attendees can see a huge variety of classic, rare, and unusual cars.

Vehicle enthusiasts from across the country flock to Fleetwood to see classic cars, vintage trams, buses, trucks, motorcycles - and dozens of stall and food vendors too.

As organisers enter the final stretch of planning, here are all the details you need to get involved.

When is it?

The festival opens to the public at 10am on Sunday, July 21, and will finish at 5pm.

How much are tickets?

Tram Sunday is completely free! People of all ages are welcome to enjoy what is on show.

Can I volunteer?

The Spare Parts parade

The festival requires a large number of volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the event, which includes a car show, an arts parade, and food stalls.

There are a variety of roles to get involved with, including vehicle marshals, who coordinate the more than 300 classic cars on the day, and stewards, who interact with the public and ensure everyone has a great time.

All volunteers will receive a full briefing on their role ahead of the event.

If you want to help your community by volunteering for Tram Sunday, you can contact Amanda White on 07815512307, or email tramsundayhelp@gmail.com.

How do I apply for a stall?

If you run a local business and are interested in setting up a stall at the event, you will need to complete this application form.

All charity stalls will be three metres wide. While charity information stalls are free to set up, ones selling goods or running tombolas will cost £30.

Business stalls can be either three metres or six metres wide, and will cost £45 and £70 respectively.

How do I enter a vehicle?

If you have a vintage car - even just an interesting or rare vehicle - and want to show it off at Tram Sunday, you can use the application form here.

There are three classes of vehicle: Class A, Class B, and Class C.

Class A vehicles (buses and commercials) are free to enter.

Class B (all other vehicles) cost £3 to enter.

Class C (car club vehicles) cost £10 for each club to enter - but each individual car is free.