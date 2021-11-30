It is the second time in three years that The Whalley Wine Shop on King Street has scooped the top national award in the wine retail category in the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards.

Judges praised the independent wine shop, whose enterprising owners recently opened a new wine bar next door to the shop.

The Decanter Awards, the largest wine competition in the world, celebrate and champion creativity, drive and success in the wine industry and are judged by top wine experts, including a number of Masters of Wine.

In singling out the Lancashire retailer judges said: “The Whalley Wine Shop remains a beacon of wine excellence and enjoyment in Lancashire, with an outstanding range, revamped website and new wine bar next door to the shop.”

Owners Tom and Jen Jones, who have run The Whalley Wine Shop for ten year, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to win ahead of top shops in England, Scotland and Wales. As the top wine magazine in the country and with a tough and rigorous judging process this really is the pinnacle of the awards out there. The shop team have worked so hard and deserve all the credit."

The accolade follows on the success of gaining another top award - the business was named Best Retailer in the North in Harper's Magazine's 50 Best Indies list, competing against more than 900 independent wine merchants.

The Whalley Wine Bar ,which is located next to the Whalley Wine Shop turned into a lockdown project for Tom and Jen. Converting the former Barclays Bank during the long months of the Covid lockdowns they have opened a welcoming new venue which offers a choice of more than 350 wines and charcuterie food.

Tom said “It’s a genuine wine bar with one of the best ranges of wines by the glass or by the bottle anywhere in the UK, complemented with fine foods from some of Lancashire’s finest producers which perfectly suit the wines. It’s a wine bar designed by wine lovers for wine lovers”

The shop and the bar combine to offer customers a complete 'try and buy' wine experience, with customers able to try wines in the bar and then buy from a high quality selection in the neighbouring shop. Tom said: “It really is all about the wine, everything we do is about encouraging and helping customers to enjoy the adventure and discovery of wine."

*The Whalley Wine Shop and The Whalley Wine Bar are situated at 63-67 King Street, Whalley. The website is at www.thewhalleywineshop.com

