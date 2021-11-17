Tony bows out as Daryl steps in as coxswain for Fleetwood RNLI

Tony Cowell (left) has been succeeded by Daryl Randles as coxswain of Fleetwood RNLI

Tony, 65,nhas officially handed over duties to his successor, full time mechanic Daryl Randles, having reached the retirement age for all-weather lifeboat crew members,

The new appointment for Daryl sees him following family tradition, as he is the son of former coxswain, Gary Randles.

Tony first joined Fleetwood RNLI in 2007 following a life at sea on Fleetwood’s fishing fleet.

He had plenty to thank the RNLI for, as he once had to call upon the charity’s help after getting into difficulties on his fishing boat.

Douglas lifeboat stood by for eight hours, until the difficulties were over, which demonstrates that even the most experienced fishermen are no match for the power of the sea and they too at times also need to call for help.

In addition, his father was involved in a terrible accident at sea and Ramsey Lifeboat, on the Isle of Man, ensured his father was returned to port and passed on to the local ambulance service, which almost certainly saved his life.

Tony, who will continue as relief coxswain at Fleetwood, for a further 12 months, said:” When I was made Coxswain at Fleetwood RNLI, it was one of the proudest moments in my life, outside of family occasions.

“It was always a privilege to be an RNLI volunteer, to be part of a fantastic team and to help save lives at sea.

"My passion for Fleetwood lifeboat will never go and I’ll always be onhand to assist if required.

"I’d like to thank the volunteer crew, Shore crew and helpers, the volunteer fundraisers and shop staff and management for their incredible support whilst I was coxswain.

"I’d also like to give special thanks to my better half, Kerry, for her understanding and support. I simply couldn’t have done it without any of them.’

Joe Bottomley, Lifeboat Operations Manager said ‘Tony has been an enormous asset to Fleetwood RNLI, bringing experience and commitment to Fleetwood

lifeboat.