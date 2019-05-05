Three children rescued from Blackpool sea wall

Emergency teams across the Fylde coast have rescued three children who were trapped on Blackpool sea front.

The rescue mission happened at 10pm last night after RNLI and coastguard crews received reports of a group of people in the sea near the Imperial Hotel.

Both Lytham and Fleetwood coastguards were sent to the incident as well as the Blackpool lifeboat crew. The children were rescued by members of the public who threw life rings down.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Coastguard said: "We responded to reports of three children in the water near the Imperial Hotel. Fortunately a member of the public threw life rings and helped them to safety as the team arrived on scene."

Blackpool RNLI said it launched both D class lifeboats but everyone had reached safety by the time they arrived.

All three children were take to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance for checks.