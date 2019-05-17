These are the squads for the Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool Legends match this Saturday

The squads for the Fleetwood Town v Blackpool Legends match this Saturday have been announced.

The match will see big names like Danny Coid, Andy Preece, Bob Harris, and Jamie Milligan return to the field against their local rivals.

Michael Hart memorial game

More than 600 tickets have already been sold for the match - organised as a memorial for Michael Hart, and a fundraiser for his family - but more are still available.

Kick off will be at 7pm, but turnstyles will be open from 4:30pm, and organisers say people are welcome to watch the FA Cup in Jim's Sports Bar before the match.

Tickets cost £3 and under 16s go free.

Highbury Stadium, which has a combined seated and standing capacity of over 5,000, will also host a DJ, charity auction, and raffle in the bar after the game - which will be open until 1am.

To buy tickets and donate auction and raffle prizes, you can contact Derek Spence on 07768838554, Mick Kerr on 07769151996, or Mike Hart on 07909223829.

Make sure you get down to watch the two sides battle it out, and help show support for a great cause.