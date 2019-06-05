Royal Voluntary Service marks Volunteers’ Week with special thank you event

Local volunteers from Royal Voluntary Service, one of Britain’s oldest and largest volunteering charities, vital community and retail services in Lancashire will be honoured during this year’s Volunteers’ Week at a special event celebrating their achievements at Tatton Community Centre on Friday, June 7.

The event, which is being supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will celebrate a number of volunteers from a variety of services, including our On Ward Service at Chorley Hospital, the retail shop and trolley service at Chorley Hospital and the Books on Wheels service, which is run across Lancashire.

The retail shop at Chorley Hospital sells newspapers and magazines, drinks and snacks and gifts to hundreds of visitors, staff and patients each day, while the trolley service operates a mobile service to staff and patients who may be unable to leave the ward.

The On Ward service volunteers strive to create a calm environment focussing on the needs of older patients with long term conditions such as dementia, providing companionship and reassurance, relieving boredom, reading, arts, crafts and even sometimes just a chat and a cup of tea can help.

At the event, the volunteers will also be presented with thank you certificates along with a number of long service awards by Sir Lindsey Hoyle, MP for Chorley, who is also attending the event.

Kim Snape Royal Voluntary Service Commissioned Services Service Manager, said: “The group of volunteers we are celebrating at the event are an incredible example of the hard work and dedication of all our volunteers. They should be incredibly proud of what they do; they make a huge difference to the people they help and communities they support, and I’m sure they’d all agree that they also thoroughly enjoy what they do.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said: “We’re delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are supporting Royal Voluntary Service to run celebration events during Volunteers’ Week. Volunteers give their time so selflessly to help others and it’s heart-warming to be able to show them just how much they are valued.”

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with over 20,000 volunteers supporting thousands of people each month in hospitals, at home and in the community. Many of its services are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The focus is on building confidence, improving well-being and keeping loneliness at bay through an array of social activities and more structured support. The charity is also one of the largest retailers in the NHS, with its network of cafes and shops providing a valued haven in hospitals.

Volunteers' Week, which was established in 1984, recognises the contribution volunteers make to our communities every day. Charities across the UK have held events to thank their volunteers and celebrate the power of volunteering to bring communities together. Last year more than 900 events took place.

To find out more about Royal Voluntary Service volunteering opportunities and local services, visit royalvoluntaryservice.co.uk.