Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show returns this week

It was a vote of confidence in the future when the Royal Lancashire Show team decided the show would go on this year.

Now that confidence has been rewarded with bumper advance ticket sales for the three day event, a host of exhibitors and a record number of people signing up to become new show society members.

When the doors open at 9.30 am tomorrow it will mark a mammoth effort with volunteers and sponsors combining to ensure that the show goes on, following the disappointment of 2020 when the show had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Colin Mustoe, Chairman of the Royal Lancashire Show

Chairman Colin Mustoe, who is hosting the show at Salesbury Hall, Ribcheste there would be many livestock on show, show jumping and numerous attractions. He said: "I think the main aim is to welcome people back and we're making a big effort to get the communities and the economy moving again quite honestly - simply by taking the trouble to have a show and not taking the easy way out ..we have a lot of people who depend on showing their wares at shows."

He continued: "We just try to do everything you can to make it successful with a very sterling bunch of volunteers. It costs over £180,000 to stage and without sponsors that wouldn't be possible."

Show jumping prizes on offer this year incldue £7,500 on Saturday and £6,000 on Sunday. There will also be qualifiers for the Horse of The Year Show.

As well as cattle, sheep and goats there will be pigs, alpacas, rabbits , poultry on show, with many dog classes and a selection of attractions for children.

Scene from a previous Royal Lancashire Show

Colin said the Royal Lancashire Show, which is a charity, was able in 2019 to "put something back into the community" and donated £5,000 to the Air Ambulance charity.

He said they hoped to be able to make a charitable donation again this year and would select a charity if that was the case.

The show, which traces its roots back 200 years, runs from 9.30am to 5.30pm each day (Friday July 30,Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1). For full details see here .

