Rotary Santa sets dates for tour of Fleetwood

Fleetwood Rotary Club will be accompanying Santa around Fleetwood

This popular event is taking place over t two weeks and will enable even more people to greet Santa, and allow him to visit areas of the town he has not been to before.

Advance notice will be given of the routes he will follow and signs will be put up in each area.

Malcolm Williams, Rotary press officer, said: “Santa will be attempting to get around to as much of the area as possible, weather permitting.

“So we ask people to check to see if he is coming to your part of town.

“We will be having a voluntary collection of monies to purchase food parcels for needy in the town, so we ask people to put the dates in their diaries.

“If people put these dates in their diaries, they will not miss him. We look forward to seeing people meeting him each night.”

He added:" We are going to ensure everyone is extra safe this year and will not be knocking on doors and Santa will

be visible though isolating, so please come out and see him."

The dates are:

*Monday 6 th December 6: Broadwater and Flakefleet Areas

*Wednesday December 8: West View Area

*Friday December 10: Between Warrenhurst Rd and the Esplanade

*Monday December 13: Warren Farm and Shakespeare Rd Areas

*Wednesday December 15: Addison Rd and Littlewoods Areas

*Thursday December 16: Town Centre