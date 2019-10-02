Respects paid to Fleetwood man Ryan Falconer after tragic death

Tributes have been paid to a much loved Fleetwood man who has died unexpectedly aged just 28.

Ryan Falconer died in the acute care unit of Blackpool Victoria Hospital last Wednesday after he became seriously ill the week before.

Ryan was well known in Fleetwood for being a founder member and regular helper at the Mustard Seed Group, a voluntary service which provides hot meals, a friendly ear and often useful advice at St Peter’s and St David’s Churches in Fleetwood.

Ryan, of North Albert Street, was also a key member of St Peter’s Church, where he sat on the church council.

Other residents knew him from his job at The Steamer pub, where he was a friendly face behind the bar.

Hilary Craig, a fellow founder member of Mustard Seed, was with Ryan when he died in hospital and said: “It is devastating to those who were close to him.

“Ryan was like a son to me and he was the just kindest person you could ever meet.

“He would always be there to help me or my husband with anything, helping to carry things or a word of advice.

“We will miss him so much, especially his smile.

“He had been feeling under the weather for a few weeks but he thought nothing of it and just got on with things.

“But in the last couple of weeks he was having trouble breathing and just felt really weak.

“We knew it had become serious when he was taken to the acute care unit but we hoped he’d pull through.”

It is thought that Ryan died of organ failure after succumbing to a virus but it is not yet known what caused his illness.

Ryan was born in Scotland and lived for a time in Darvel, in East Ayrshire, before moving to Blackpool with his parents, who have sadly since died.

He moved to Fleetwood 10 years ago and the town became his home.

His funeral service will be held at St Peter’s Church on Monday, October 7, beginning at 1pm, and there will be a reception afterwards at The Steamer pub.

At St Peter’s Church, on Lord Street, vicar Father John Hall said; “It is a great shame, Ryan was a kindly young lad who had compassion for people in this town, he will be greatly missed, particularly here at the church.”

Tributes were also paid on Facebook by his many friends in the town.

Ryan leaves his younger sister Nicole, who lives on the Fylde coast, and his grandfather, James Rock, who still lives in Scotland.