Residents invited to Healthier Fleetwood's open meeting

Pauline Kennedy will host the Healthier Fleetwood session

Healthier Fleetwood's open meeting takes place on Wednesday September 1 at Emmanuel at the Mount Church, Fleetwood, beginning at , 6.30pm.

Pauline Kennedy, chair of residents, will host the meeting and said: "It's been too long since we've all been able to meet and share each other's good news.

"These evenings bring everyone together and in the past we've had suggestions that have led to some amazing, inspirational community projects.

"I can't wait to hear the ideas at this meeting and see them in action."

Dates for further meetings at the same venue have been confirmed as Wednesdays October 6, November 3 and December 1.