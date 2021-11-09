Many Remembrance services were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year many services have returned with events taking place in the Fylde coast and across the county.

Here’s our round-up of the Fylde coast services honouring our armed forces heroes.

Blackpool Remembrance services taking place this week:

Blackpool Remembrance Service 2021 - Sunday 14th November

There will be the two minutes silence, a service and wreath laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country followed by a parade between 10am and 12.15pm.

Fylde Remembrance services taking place this week:

St Annes

Assemble at the Pier car park on North Promenade at 10:30am and proceed (route St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive North, returning via Garden Street and St Annes Road West) to the memorial at 10:38am. Fylde Council’s civic party will be led by Councillor Elaine Silverwood, Fylde Mayor.

Lytham

Assemble at the Assembly Rooms at 10:30am. Procession to move off at 10:45am to the war memorial via Dicconson Terrace, Henry Street and Queen Street (returning by reverse route). The civic party will be led by Councillor Cheryl Little, Fylde Deputy Mayor.

Kirkham

Assemble on Orders Lane at 1:30pm and move off at 1:45pm. The service of Remembrance will commence at the Cenotaph at 2:00pm. The procession will return to the Community Centre at approximately 3:00pm where refreshments will be served.

Wesham

Assemble at the War Memorial, Station Road/Weeton Road at 10:45am. Following the Act of Remembrance, refreshments will be served at Wesham Community Centre.

Staining

Remembrance Service conducted by Revd. Jim Crawford at St Luke’s Church, starting at 9:30am, before moving on to the Memorial at Jubilee Gardens at 10:30am. A short service will be hosted by Cllr Jayne Nixon to encompass the last post and 2 minutes silence at 11.00am.

Ribby with Wrea & Westby with Plumptons

Remembrance Service at St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green starting at 10:00am, before moving to the Wrea Green War Memorial.

Wyre Remembrance services taking place this week:

Bilsborrow –Thursday 11 November

Service at the War Memorial, Bilsborrow. Those attending are asked to assemble at 10.20am.

Fleetwood – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

Memorial Park, Warrenhurst Road. A Parade assembles at The Kings Own Club, Adelaide Street at 10.00am alternatively the full Parade assembles at the top of Warrenhurst Road at 10.30am

Garstang – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

Procession assembles at the High Street Car Park at 9.00am for parade to St Thomas’ Church for Church Service at 9.45am followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 10.45 am

Poulton-le-Fylde – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

War Memorial, Market Place followed by a service at the Parish Church of St Chad. Those attending are asked to assemble at the Old Town Hall, at 10.45am

Preesall – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

Service in St Oswald’s Church, Lancaster Road, Preesall at 10.00 am. Procession to assemble after the Service at 10.45 am for wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

