Public meeting on crime in Fleetwood to be held on Saturday

A public meeting is to be staged about crime in Fleetwood

Fleetwood resident Julie Young Egbine, 58, has invited the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Lancashire, Andy Pratt, to attend the event, which will be staged at the Strawberry Gardens pub this Saturday (October 23.

The session, which Mr Pratt is set to attend, has been scheduled for 6pm.

The meeting follows a crime survey coordinated by Lancashire PCC Andrew Snowden, which has just been completed, but also comes amidst concerns about crime in the town.

Julie, of Mowbray Place, said: “I wanted the chance to raise come concern about offending in Fleetwood and the police response to it.

“I know the police have been organising stop and searches in Fleetwood in the last few weeks, and that there have been reports of weapons involved, but there have also been complaints that people don’t think the police are responding to other things that are going on.

“I thought it was important to get a representative of the PCC down to discuss these, in light of the survey.

“I have my own concerns that people from other authorities are coming to Fleetwood and some of them are bringing with them issues which are impacting on our town.

“I think it’s important that representatives from the commissioners hear our concerns.”

Coun Colette Fairbanks (inset), the Wyre Alliance representative for Pharos ward on Wyre Council, will be attending the event.

She said: “Residents do have concerns over various issues in respect of some serious crime allegations.