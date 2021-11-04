Poulton or Bolton - Boris confuses the two in debate with Fleetwood MP Cat Smith

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to mix Poulton up with Bolton

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Ms Smith was tackling the Prime Minister in the House of Commons when he made the gaffe.

Mr Johnson is not a complete stranger to Poulton, having visited the town in December 2019 when he made a pre-election pledge to help restore the rail link between the town and Fleetwood.

Ms Smith began the exchange, saying: “Moving to rail travel and away from more carbon-intensive forms of transport is going to be essential if we are to meet our ambitions to tackling the climate emergency.

Cat Smith during the debate

"Two years ago the Prime minister visited Poulton, and announced his commitment to reopen the railway line to Fleetwood.

"So can he tell my Fleetwood constituents what progress he's making with that, and when they can expect to catch the train from Fleetwood into the entire national rail network?”

The Prime Minister responded: “What we're doing is a general programme of Beeching reversals around the country. I will get back to her as soon as I can about what is happening in Bolton, but this is the biggest investment in rail for a century or more.”

It was a flying visit two years ago when Mr Johnson stopped off at the market town whilst campaigning in the 2019 General Election.

Then he promised to return a rail service between Fleetwood and Poulton.

Since then campaigners have complained that there has been little progress and Ms Smith said afterwards: “I have been campaigning for a new rail link since I became an MP in 2015.

“Now I wonder if our funding for this has been going to Bolton instead of Poulton?

"Or did the Prime Minister mean to call in at Bolton instead of Poulton two years ago?

"Does he even know where Poulton is? Or does it not matter as we’re all just ‘oop’ north somewhere?