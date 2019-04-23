Police move to clear up confusion over horse’s death after Blackpool v Fleetwood Town match

Police have moved to clear up confusion that followed a horse’s death after the Blackpool v Fleetwood Town match yesterday.

The force initially said the horse, called Morecambe, “came into contact with a metal pole” in Seasiders Way at around 5.20pm, leading to speculation online.

But a spokeswoman today told The Gazette the animal “slipped and fell against the metal barrier at the pedestrian crossing” in an accident that has left officers devastated.

The male officer riding Morecambe was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after being slammed into the side of a horse box and is understood to be recovering well, though he remained in hospital this morning.

An emergency vet was called to Seasiders Way, but the horse died after suffering a fatal injury to his stomach.

Ch Insp Sue Bushell of Lancashire Police’s Mounted branch, said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.

“The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force.

“Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague at this extremely difficult time.”

A routine ‘accident at work’ investigation is due to be carried out, the police spokeswoman added.