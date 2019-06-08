OBE for Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe

Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

In a message to fans, he said: "I'm absolutely honoured and thrilled that I've been given this amazing award. It's beautiful.

" This goes to the music that I've sung for you and a lot of the charity stuff that I've done which I will always continue to do.

"I'll always sing my best for you and always send you lots of love."

The 45-year-old former pupil of Fleetwood's Cardinal Allen High School quickly added the OBE title - awarded for services to music and charity - to his Twitter handle.

Among the first to congratulate him on social media were Fylde-based promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who staged his concert at Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium last year.

They said: "Congratulations on your very deserved OBE from all of us at Cuffe and Taylor."