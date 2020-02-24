No, the FA hasn't banned heading the ball during footie training sessions for the under-12s

The Football Association (FA) has not banned youngsters from heading footballs during training sessions.

The governing body this morning issued grassroots clubs across Lancashire with updated guidance, which recommends that "heading should not be introduced in training sessions" for under-sevens, eights, nines, 10s, and 11s.

But while the move was described by several media outlets as a "ban", the guidance is not mandatory and relates mainly to specific heading drills, JPIMedia understands.

Players would not necessarily be expected to duck or deliberately avoid heading during training games, one insider said, with coaches left to decide how they apply the new guidance.

"This updated heading guidance is an evolution of our current guidelines and will help coaches and teachers to reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football," the FA's boss Mark Bullingham said.

"Our research has shown that heading is rare in youth football matches, so this guidance is a responsible development to our grassroots coaching without impacting the enjoyment that children of all ages take from playing the game."

The FA set up an independent research group following a study by the University of Glasgow, which was published in October and found that, although former professional footballers tend to live longer and are less likely to die from heart disease or lung cancer, they are almost four times as likely to die from dementia.

Although the study did not determine the cause of the dementia, including whether or not it was caused by heading footballs, the FA's research group made the changes to "mitigate against any potential risks".

The guidance, which does not advise against heading in matches, also says youngsters should use smaller size three footballs, which should not be over-inflated, from U6 to U10.

Size four balls should be used from U11 to U15, when regular size five balls can be used.

Heading drills should be treated as a "low priority" from U12 to U16, with a maximum of one session per week and five headers.

Even at U18, drills should be "reduced as far as possible, taking into consideration the heading exposure in matches", the FA said.

The guidance can be read here.

The study can be found here.