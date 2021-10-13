New orchard for Fleetwood's Larkholme Primary School in eco endeavour with Rotary

Larkholme Primary School, on Windermere Avenue, has been working with Fleetwood Rotary Club on the green scheme.

The idea came from the school's RotaKids club, recently established at the school.

The orchard includes apple, pear and cherry trees, while the meadow garden has been planted with colourful crocuses and daffodils.

Pupils from Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood in the orchard where they have planted trees and flowers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Alex Young, Year 3 teacher and the RotaKids lead in the school, said: "We started looking at the environment and how important it is at Larkholme and the wider area.

"That's why we brought in the trees which were kindly donated by Rotary.

"The children don't often get the chance to work outdoors on planting projects..

"This will help us with outdoor learning and will involve all the children at the school, not just the more academic ones."

Larkholme youngsters with one of the fruit trees

Fleetwood Rotarian Derek Foulkes said: "The crocuses will come up first and bring some colour, then the daffodils and then the blossom on the trees, before the fruits come later.

"So there will be something for the children to see throughout the year.

"The children haver been brilliant, they've really got involved."

Malcolm Lewis of Fleetwood Rotary, added: "Thanks to the enthusiasm of our environmental officer Sandra Foulkes and all our members, we have made a cracking start in supporting the

Rotary members with some of the Larkholme youngsters

town’s environment and helping make it a better place for residents and visitors."

Over a number of weeks, the Rotary group have also organised litter picks in the town to brighten up the promenade and streets.