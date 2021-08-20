New dessert shop brings extra jobs to Fleetwood

Indulge Desserts in Fleetwood. Pictured is store manager Scot Hendren.

Indulge Desserts, on Lord Street, has already become a magnet for those with a sweet tooth since it opened earlier this month.

The shop boasts a huge array of confections, from fudge brownies to Belgian waffles, from French crepes to individual cakes and cookies.

Franchise holder Christopher Kelly, 29, of Poulton, said: "We've got tables and chairs for people who want to sit in, we do takeaways and deliveries.

Jars of goodies at Indulge Desserts in Fleetwood

"There is a huge demand for shops specialising in desserts, they make people feel good and there is nothing like this in Fleetwood.

"The idea is to offer a wide variety to suit all ages - and we also serve Brodericks coffee."

The new jobs are both full-time and part-time posts and the shop has also created job opportunities for a team of self-employed drivers.

Fleetwood is the sixth shop in the area to open under the Indulge Desserts banner; there are also outlets in Kirkham, Catterall, Preston and St Annes.

Indulge Desserts in Fleetwood. Pictured is Stevie-Leigh Hopkinson.

Christopher added: "Altogether, Indulge Desserts has created nearly 200 new jobs since last year.

"We have a team of six bakers are our head office in Lytham and between them they are offering new desserts all the time.

"We ensure the display cabinets are kept very varied.

"The way the shops are presented is very important - they are stylish and help to brighten up the high street, wherever they are.

Chocolate galore at Indulge Desserts