More than 130 show interest in controversial £12 million Lighthouse View development in Fleetwood

More than 130 people – the majority from Fleetwood – have shown an interest in living in a new £12 million development in the town, according to Wyre Council’s neighbourhood services boss Roger Berry.

Lighthouse View has 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments for the over-55s, and is due to be finished later this year, Coun Berry said.

The topping out ceremony outside Lighthouse View earlier this year (Picture: Regenda Homes)

A cafe, which will also be open to the public, is also planned as part of the Regenda Homes scheme, which replaces the now demolished Wansbeck House sheltered housing complex.

“We started this project eight years ago and we’ve ended up with something amazing,” Stephanie Harrison from Regenda said.

But some neighbours expressed upset, citing disruption during building – and claiming damage had been done to their homes. Worries about the size of the property compared to nearby homes were also voiced.

Alan Johnson, of The Croft, was one of 75 people objecting to the scheme and said it should have gone before councillors at a full planning meeting, where it could have been challenged.

He said: “Instead, it was approved by a senior planning officer acting under delegated authority, a system which operates for 98 per cent of all planning applications.

“I can only assume councillors were too busy to notice this proposed massive structure, against which 75 local residents had submitted letters of objection.”

The first residents are due to move in in January.