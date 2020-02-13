Missing woman found on beach near Blackpool Tower by Fleetwood Coastguard

Fleetwood Coastguard were called to two separate incidents on February 12, including assisting in the search for a missing woman in Blackpool.



The Fleetwood Coastguard team assisted with two incidents in Blackpool yesterday (February 12).

The team were first called to reports of a man in difficulty in the North Pier area of Blackpool at around 1.50pm.

Officers from Fleetwood and HM Coastguard Lytham initiated a search around the area, but were advised by Blackpool Police that the person had been found elsewhere inland.

At 9.32pm, the team were mobilised again to assist Blackpool Police in the search for a missing woman believed to be in the Blackpool area.

Teams from Fleetwood and Lytham searched between North and South Pier.

Coastguard volunteers in Fleetwood helped to find a missing woman in Blackpool. (Credit: HM Coastguard Lytham)

The missing woman was found on the beach near Blackpool Tower during the search.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "Thankfully the teams discovered the 'misper' on the beach around the Tower headlands area.

"Casualty treated by our officers and kept warm until the arrival of North West Ambulance Service."

If you see someone in trouble on the coast, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.