Male trapped under a jacked up vehicle at a Fleetwood property is taken to hospital

A male has been taken to hospital after he is believed to have been trapped under a jacked up vehicle at a residential property in Fleetwood this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Lindel Road at around 1.30am.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said the incident happened in the front garden of a residential property.

They added: "The jack wasn't on even ground. The vehicle slipped off. A male is en route to hospital."

The spokesperson said two fire engines and numerous paramedics attended.

They said they had no other details and could not say if the vehicle belonged to the male or not.

There are no other details about the male at this time.

Witnesses said they saw an air ambulance in the area at around the same time.