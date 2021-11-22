Thanks to recognition by Wyre Council as being a good cause, the service, which operates from the Coastguard Tower at Rossall Point has benefited from Wyre Community Lottery.

David Croall, secretary at NCI Fleetwood said, “We signed up with Wyre Community Lottery when it was first launched and quite frankly it has been a life saver. During the pandemic most of our normal fundraising activities, which make up the majority of our income, have had to stop. The income generated from the lottery has made all the difference.

“We rely entirely on the generosity of local people. We’ve got a lot of expensive equipment which needs to be maintained, and from time to time needs to be replaced so there is considerable expense involved in running the station.

Fleetwood National Coastwatch at Rossall Point

“We’re very grateful to everyone who has signed up to the lottery and nominated NCI Fleetwood as their chosen cause.”

The NCI Fleetwood is open 365 days a year and their volunteers watch over vessels out at sea and people using the foreshore and the beach, reporting any incidents to the coastguard. The money received from supporters buying tickets has kept the charity afloat during the pandemic. Forty one other good local good causes have signed up and last year alone benefited from over £30,000 of funding.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement comments, “The local lottery was set up by Wyre Council in a bid to raise money for charities and good causes in Wyre. It is an innovative way to support these organisations, and gives local people the chance to win some great prizes.”