Lancashire Bishop to lead clergy training schools in Africa

Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, will be heading to Africa next week to lead clergy training schools alongside his wife Heather.

The couple depart on August 10 and will travel first to the Diocese of Free State in South Africa for a week of training there. Later they will head to Kenya for a similar week, with a further week’s holiday in between.

Bishop Julian, the Bishop of Blackburn, said: “We are looking forward to travelling to Free State – it will be our second visit to our Link Diocese.

“Heather and I will be leading training sessions arising out of Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians with the overarching theme of ‘Authentic Christian Ministry’.

“Paul received much criticism of his leadership and in his defence and rebuttal of those allegations, he outlines some of the key aspects of Christian Ministry that reveal it is genuine and authentic.

“We will repeat the same programme of talks at a teaching week in the Diocese of Voi in Kenya, at the invitation of Bishop Liverson Mng’onda.

“The Free State visit followed a conversation I had with the Bishop of the Free State Diocese, Rt Rev. Dintoe Letloenyane, and planning was arranged by the Dean of the Cathedral of Bloemfontein, The Very Rev. Lazarus Mohapi.

“The Kenyan part of the trip was arranged by Rev. Jonathan Milton-Thompson of St Andrew’s, Livesey in Blackburn. Jonathan has been instrumental in arranging for clergy from Blackburn Diocese to share in this work for several years.

“We are looking forward to all these speaking engagements and we ask for people’s prayers for safe travel, good health and blessing on our times of ministry.”