Invitation to join Garstang's first Santa Dash for charity

Town mayor Coun Liz Webster is calling on local residents and businesses to support the town’s first ever Santa Dash.

She is hoping for a bumper turn-out to help boost her mayoral charitites.

The Santa Dash is a fund raising initiative by Garstang Mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster

The event starts on December 8 at 11am at the market hall. Coun Webster said: “We chose Santa Dash because we entered the Blackpool Santa Dash last year as a family and thought it was great fun and would work well in Garstang.

“It’s not a race, so you can run, jog, walk or jingle all the way! The dash is suitable for toddlers, wheelchair users and buggies. Enjoy at your own pace.”

The fee will be £12 per adult , £8 per child and a family ticket for adults and two children costs £35. It includes a free Santa suit, finishers’ medal, hot drink and Christmas tree gingerbread. Dogs can also join in the festive fun by entering a fee free best dressed dog competition with prizes donated by Lanes Vets.

This year's mayoral charities are North West Air Ambulance, CRY and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Coun Webster is hoping the community and retailers will benefit too.

Santa Dash route: four laps = 5 km

She said: “It’s a festive fun event for all the community, encouraging families to keep fit whilst raising money for local charities."

Participants do not have to complete a full 5km, but can if they wish. The 5K amounts to four circuits of the route.

To enter see www.garstangsantadash.btck.co.uk/EntryForm or sign up at Market Place News on the town's High Street.

* There will be a road closure on Garstang's High Street on December 8 from 10.30am - 1pm. Santa suits can be collected from 10am on Sunday December 8 outside the Northwest Air Ambulance Shop on High Street.