Huge turn-out in Fleetwood for poignant Remembrance Day service

Proud standard bearers in the Fleetwood Remembrance Day parade make their down Warrenhurst Road, after the service in the Memorial Park.

Yet there was perfect silence, save for the rustling of leaves, as they gathered paid their respects at the 11h hour of the day to to those lost in times of war.

Serving members of the armed services, veterans associations, civic dignitaries, councillors, the town's MP and various youth groups joined Fleetwood residents for the poignant occasion at the cenotaph in the Memorial Park..

It was fitting turn-out for the event, in a year which marks the centenary of the Royal British Legion, after the service had to be cancelled last year because of Covid restrictions.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band in Fleetwood's Remembrance Day parade

In bright autumn sunshine, hundreds of people were there for the service, which was led by Rev George Ayoma, minister of Trinity Baptist Church.

There was such a large turn-out that it was a squeeze trying to get everyone in around the war memorial.

The Ode to the Fallen was performed by Major (Rtd) Alex Middleton MBE and the Last Post sounded by Roy Bond and John Scott, of Fleetwood Old Boys Band.

After the two minute silence, the Reveille was sounded by Roy Bond and John Scott and the Kohema Epitath by Major Middleton.

Veterans pay their respects to those who lost their lives

Around 30 organisations laid wreaths as they remembered those lost in times of war, with Elgar’s poignant Enigma Variations playing across the park as each came forward.

The salute at the cenotaph was taken by Major Middleton.

After the service, a trilogy was played by the Old Boys Band, who then led the parade back down Lord Street, where a salute was taken at the Rowntree Clock clock near St Peter’s place by Major Middleton.

Among those attending the service were Fleetwood's MP, Cat Smith, and Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Coun Howard Ballard.

Serving Army members of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment at Fleetwood's Remembrance Day service.

During the service, two young people fainted but, after being checked out by paramedics, they were soon back on their feet.

Thelma Salthouse, who co-ordinated the event, said Fleetwood had done everyone proud.

Fleetwood's Air Training Corps in the parade.

Fleetwood Army Cadets

Fleetwood Sea Cadets on Remembrance Day

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith, Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Coun Howard Ballard, and County Coun Stephen Clarke, at Fleetwood cenotaph