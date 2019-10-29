Highlights from Blackpool's Lightpool Festival 2019
Here's a look at the highlights from Blackpool's award winning Lightpool Festival
Lights dimmed on Blackpool’s award winning Lightpool Festival this weekend after a fortnight of illuminated colour across the resort.
The town centre was packed with visitors for the grand finale of the event, which was described by organisers as ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.
1. Carnival Magic
From fire-breathing beasts to stunning illuminated dancers, there was something for all the family. Pictures Martin Bostock