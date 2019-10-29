Highlights from Blackpool's Lightpool Festival 2019

Lights dimmed on Blackpool’s award winning Lightpool Festival this weekend after a fortnight of illuminated colour across the resort.

The town centre was packed with visitors for the grand finale of the event, which was described by organisers as ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

1. Carnival Magic From fire-breathing beasts to stunning illuminated dancers, there was something for all the family.

2. Wave Field This interactive piece of art was brought from Canada by LeftCoast and Lightpool Festival to bring a playground to St Johns Square for three nights.

3. Carnival of magic An exhilarating menagerie of illuminated Carnival characters hit the Blackpool streets for an electrifying showcase of music, puppetry and dance.

4. SUN World premiere, SUN a partnership between public artist Alex Rinsler and Professor Robert Walsh, one of the UKs leading solar physicists at Olympia Winter Gardens

