Help us find the Fylde Coast's local heroes

Do you know a local hero who deserves to be recognised for helping make the Fylde coast a better place to live

There are so many reasons why we should all be proud to live in this part of Lancashire - but its the incredible people who make it such a great place to live and work.

As Blackpool Tower celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, the Express and its sister paper The Gazette are partnering with Merlin Entertainments to mark the occasion.

We want to find 125 local heroes - one for every year the Tower has been standing - to join the celebrations.

Gillian Parkinson, editorial director of JPI Media North West, which owns the Express, said: “Much like the iconic Blackpool Tower, we are proud to have been part of life on the Fylde coast for more than 100 years.

“We see every day how people are giving back to the community and we want to hear from our readers about the people you think deserve to be celebrated.”

We’re asking you to nominate someone you think deserves recognition – and the campaign is being backed by Fylde mum Elizabeth Dee, who has become a fund-raising hero following the death of son Edward from meningitis at the age of just 10 in 2016.

Elizabeth said: “I think the idea of marking the Blackpool Tower’s 125th anniversary with recognising 125 volunteers from across the Fylde Coast is a really lovely idea.

“There are many, many unsung heroes in communities across Fylde, dedicating hours of time to help others; in some cases working more than they would in a full time job; and some have been doing this for many years.

"To recognise these people for their dedication, commitment, drive and determination is something very special and will mean a lot to so many. Finding these people, so worthy of recognition will not be the hard part; narrowing those numbers to 125 will likely be more difficult.”

To nominate your Local Hero, go to www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk and complete the online nomination form or email competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk giving us the name of your nominee and why you think they should be one of our 125 Local Heroes.

Add your name, address and telephone number plus the name and telephone number of the person you are nominating, if you have these details.

Closing date for nominations Friday, July 5.