Help break a world record in Poulton - by joining a nativity scene

A bold attempt to smash a festive Guinness World Record is to be made in Poulton – and a rallying cry has gone out asking people to help.

Poulton Methodist Church is trying to break the record for the ‘most living figures in a nativity scene’.

Organisers need more than 1,254 people gathered together in order to get the attempt in the record books.

The big bash is due to take place at St Chad’s School Playing Field, Hardhorn Road, on Sunday, December 15, from 2pm to 2.30pm

Despite the need for numbers, strict rules mean the volunteers must be dressed in the right sort of costumes – or the result may not stand.

So participants are being asked to wear full, traditional nativity costumes, and not just the odd garment worn with normal clothes, for characters such as an angel, a shepherd, a Magi (wise man) or animal – oxen, sheep or donkey.

The challenge is the idea of the church’s minister, Rev Paul Critchley.

Ruth Dowson, lay worker at the church on Queensway, said: “It’s exciting because we’re looking to beat the world record and bring the community together at the same time.

“We are asking that everyone wears the right sort of attire.

“The rules also state we have got to hold this scene for a minimum of five minutes, so we hope to have a good carol when everyone is gathered to ensure we break the record.”

Two characters who aren’t needed are Mary and Joseph.

Ruth said: “We are hoping that some children from the local primary schools will make up the nativity scene - Mary, Joseph, shepherds, Magi, that we will gather round.”

The ‘most living figures in a nativity scene’ world record is 1,254, achieved by Calne Town Council and Bible Society in Calne, Wiltshire, on December 3 2016.

To verify if the Poulton attempt can beat it, a member of the Guinness Book or Records will be in attendance on the day.

Poulton Methodist Church is ready to lend a hand if people think they may struggle with costumes, with items of attire being made available at the church’s coffee mornings on Saturdays December 7 and 14, from 10am until noon.

Participants in the challenge itself should simply turn up on the Sunday December 15 from 1pm onwards.