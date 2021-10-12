Hayley Kay launches festive appeal for Blackpool Food Bank

The Locals Helping Locals for Christmas appeal returns to the Sandcastle Waterpark on Friday, November 26 and is calling for donations to the Blackpool Food Bank.

The annual event launched in 2014, but was unable to run in 2020 due to Covid.

Hayley Kay, organiser and a presenter at BBC Radio Lancashire, is calling for people to be extra generous, with this Christmas likely to be tough for many more families.

The Sandcastle Waterpark food collection event is back, and will have free mince pies and music from a local brass band

The mother of one says; “I can't imagine how difficult it must be to have to start thinking about what you have to go without over Christmas. The food bank is crucial in our community, especially this year. Most of [the organisers] have got our own children now, and it can be hard to explain to the kids why we're doing this. One of the little boys loves getting involved, but at first he couldn’t understand the concept of opening the cupboard and not having any food there.”

Blackpool born Hayley says that she is proud of how generous people are in the resort. “It’s full of kind-hearted people who need very little encouragement to give back to the community. Nobody likes to think of people in their town struggling, so I just want to encourage people to give a bit more this year.”