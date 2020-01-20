Girls team narrowly miss out on place in English Football League Trust finals

By Hayley Rothwell, Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Carr Hill High School represented Fleetwood Town Community Trust at the EFL Trust North West Regional Finals at Wigan Athletic FC

The girls team from Carr Hill High School who represented Fleetwood Town Community Trust

The team won the regional finals at Poolfoot Farm against 14 other local high schools, which enabled them to represent the Trust on the road to Wembley.

The teams were drawn in the group stages against Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic FC. Fleetwood Town were undefeated in their games against Blackburn, Preston and Bolton and agonisingly missed out on a place in the semi-finals after a loss to Wigan.

The girls from Carr Hill all represented Fleetwood Town with pride and showed an incredibly high standard of football throughout the tournament.

Sports Development Officer, Chris Morton, has been responsible for the growth in girls’ football locally for the Community Trust.

“The quality of football at these tournaments over the last two years has increased, as more and more girls engage in football in school and in local grassroots football teams,” said Chris. This is a testament to the time and effort that the Trust has spent on increasing participation and engaging with high schools. I can only see this improving as the years go by, and girls playing football gets more media and national attention. “Carr Hill represented the club, their school and themselves with pride.”