Gift appeal to help Fylde coast refuge families

This year’s Wish Tree Appeal, which supports less fortunate families on the Fylde Coast and Fleetwood at Christmas, is underway.

Fleetwood-based PCSO Linda Stackhouse (inset), who has run the appeal for 26 years, says the latest appeal has made a good start.

The appeal helps women, children and some men who will either spend their Christmas in refuges or who live in the community but have suffered domestic abuse.

Linda is collecting unwrapped gifts for mums and children aged up to 17, and these can be dropped off at a number of collection points throughout Fleetwood and also in Cleveleys.

Linda said: “It’s such a good scheme I am happy to keep it going each year - a small gift can go such a long way and help families in need have a better Christmas.

“Every year I’m overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“This time we are trying to get enough presents for 87 children who are being supported by Fylde Coast Women’s Aid.

Gifts for youngsters aged up to 17 can be dropped off at the Asda and Iceland stores in Fleetwood and the town’s fire and police stations.

They can also be taken to the Barclays Bank and Skipton Building Society branches in Cleveleys.

The appeal runs until next Monday, December 23.