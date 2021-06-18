Fylde coast double amputee Rick Clement set for 10 mile trek for veterans

Rick Clement is raising awareness of Armed Forced Day

Rick Clement, 41, of Cartmell Avenue, Fleetwood, will be in his wheelchair for the trek from Blackpool's Central Pier to Fleetwood Old Comrades Club on Sunday June 27, the day after Armed Forces Day.

Rick, who has raised funds for a number of armed forces charities, is keen to show support for the men and women serving today.

The army sergeant, who originally came from Clitheroe and later spent nine years living in Blackpool, received his own life-changing injuries during a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010, when a Taliban bomb exploded nearby.

Rick, a Fleetwood resident for three-and-half years, said; "It is tough for every service person who receives a serious injury but for fortunately there are some very good charities which really help.

"I've tried to support a few different charities in a few ways and if I can keep Armed Forces Day in the public eye it will be a worthwhile thing."

Rick was also keen to raise awareness of his new role with Fleetwood Town Community Trust, the community wing of the town's football club.

He is now the Positive Pathways Project Coordinator (Veterans Health and Wellbeing) with the Trust : "I work helping veterans in the local community in a variety of ways.

"If any veterans do need some extra help or advice they can get in touch."

For the seafront walk, Rick will be accompanied by members of the Blackpool FC Trust and AFC Fylde Veterans coordinators

He added: "We are setting off at 8am from the Pier and would be finishing around four hour later as I did a practice run this week in my wheelchair.

"That practice was tough-going to be honest - I hope the wind is behind us on the day!"

People are welcome to join the walk on day, when the halfway point will be JD Gym on Cleveleys seafront, where participants will stop for a break.