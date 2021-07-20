Free fitness classes to be staged in Fleetwood throughout next month

The free fitness sessions will held on the grass in front of the Marine Hall in Fleetwood

Fitness coach Craig Broomhead, Adam Diver of the Fleetwood Triathlon Hub and Sean of McGann Boxing have teamed up to launch the scheme.

The sessions will start from Sunday August 8 at 10am, on the grassed area by Marine Hall steps and will be held on every Sunday until the end of the month.

There is no need to book, participants simply need to turn up at the site with suitable clothing

Adam Diver, who is leader of the Wyre Alliance group, which has a number of councillors in Fleetwood at both town council and borough level, says the sessions are part of a wider community project being coordinated by the group.

He said: "The overall project is aimed at helping individuals or families get fitter and improve their mental health and we're working with the Healthier Fleetwood initiative.

"We've already started by staging a clean-up on the beach and the Memorial Park, and the fitness sessions are the second part of it.