Former Wyre chief dies after long battle with dementia and Parkinson’s disease

The former chief executive of Wyre Council who served his borough for 15 years has died.

Michael Brown, 73, died at Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton, last Wednesday following a long battle with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Wyre mayor making at the Marine Hall Fleetwood in 2001. Mayor David Sharples with the civic party Paul Deacon, COUN MAURICE RICHARDSON , David Sharples (Mayor Of Wyre), Michael Brown (chief exec), Jack Rogers

Mr Brown, a dad of four, was Wyre chief executive until November 2003.

He served on the governing bodies of various organisations, including Baines High School in Poulton, Regenda Housing Association and Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

His friend and former colleague Brian Rowe said: “He was popular with both the councillors and the staff. Michael was an effective chief executive and lead the staff through a period when Wyre became one of the most innovative and respected local authorities in the North West.

“He was a gentleman. He was kind, sincere, and had a warm personality and a sense of humour.”

A keen sports fan, Mr Brown played rugby and cricket as a young man and was a passionate supporter and season-ticket holder at Blackpool FC for many seasons.