Fleetwood's former Sea Cadets CO Derek Scrivener proudly receives his British Citizen Award

Lt Cdr Derek Scrivener with his British Citizen Award medal. Photo: Robert Stead

Lt Cdr Derek Scrivener, the former Commanding Officer of Fleetwood Sea Cadets unit, was presented with the award at the North Euston Hotel, in front of family, some of his ex-Cadets and other invited guests.

It was a proud moment for Derek, 93, who attended the event with wife Jean.

He received his medal, which recognises exceptional work in the community, from the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Edwin Booth.

Derek and Jean Scrivener with some of the ex-Sea Cadets who nominated him for the award

Derek, of Beach Road, was commanding officer of Fleetwood Sea Cadets for 28 years until 1986, during which time the unit excelled on several fronts and was acknowledged as the best unit in the country, winning the prestigious Canada Trophy four times.

Derek said: “It’s all been excellent and the people who arranged it have done a magnificent job, it was first class.

“The North Euston Hotel staff were wonderful.

“At the back of my mind I was thinking about the Cadets and their mums and dads, who really supported us all back then.

“I was particularly pleased for my wife and that our family was there with us.”

The BCA presentation would usually be carried out at the Palace of Westminster, but due to Covid, it was postponed.

It meant however, that the ceremony could be held with many of Lt Cdr Scrivener’s family and friends in attendance and 80 ex-Sea Cadets

Among those attending were members of Derek’s family - wife Jean, sons Dave and Charles and their own families.

Dave,of Broadway, said: “Our own children were born long after their granddad was involved in Fleetwood Sea Cadets, so they never really knew what he did.

“They have loved finding out about it, hearing all the stories and seeing the photos and articles on display in the North Euston.

“People often tell me that my dad changed their lives through his work with the Sea Cadets.

“Many of them went on to enjoy careers in the Royal Navy and other services.

“So to see him presented with this award was such a proud moment for all of us.”

The event was also attended by other dignitaries, including the Mayor of Wyre, Coun. Andrea Kay, the MP Lancaster and Fleetwood, Cat Smith and the chairman of the Fleetwood Civic Society, Margaret Daniels.

The BCA , also known as The People’s Honours, is held bi-annually in the United Kingdom for individuals doing extraordinary work in their local community.

Derek was selected from thousands of nominations and his was one of only 25 such awards bi-annually.

He was nominated for the award by seven ex-members of the Fleetwood Sea Cadets - Paul Reynolds, John Large, David Bentley, David Morris BME, Steve Carr, Tony Samson and Jim Taylor.

Paul Reynolds, said: “As many people in Fleetwood will be aware, Lt Cdr Scrivener was the driving force behind Fleetwood Sea Cadets for a long time.

“The unit achieved many awards and the band were the very best in the country.

“Derek dedicated his life to serving Queen and country in the Royal Navy, and then Fleetwood Sea Cadet Corps and others, so we’re all delighted to see him receive this much-deserved medal.”