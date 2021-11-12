Fleetwood set for Remembrance Day service this Sunday

Fleetwood's Remembrance Day service in 2019

Last year’s event had to be called off because of the Covid pandemic restrictions, but organisers have been busy preparing for this year’s ceremony.

The parade, led by Fleetwood Old Boys Band, will depart from outside the King’s Own Old Comrades Club, on Adelaide Street, at 10am from where it will proceed down Lord Street to Warrenhurst Road, joining the remaining veterans, serving members and other associations, before entering the Memorial Park at 10.45am for the service at 11am.

The service and readings will be once again led by Rev George Ayoma, while the Ode to the Fallen will be delivered by Major (Rtd) Alex Middleton MBE and the Last Post played by the Old Boys’ Roy Bond and John Scott

After the service, a trilogy will be played by the Old Boys Band, who will then lead the parade back down Lord Street, where a salute will be taken at the Rowntree Clock clock near St Peter’s place by Major Middleton.