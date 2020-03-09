Fleetwood school takes 'extra precautions' by closing swimming pool to public amid coronavirus fears

Rossall Independent Boarding School in Fleetwood has temporarily closed its swimming pool in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to their School community.



Rossall Independent Boarding School's 25m heated indoor pool is used by pupils at Rossall School and other local schools during term time.

It is used widely for beginners, more advanced swimmers and the swim squad.

The pool is also used for canoeing, scuba diving and water polo.

However, a statement on the school's website has stated that "no public swim sessions will be available until further notice."

A spokesperson for Rossall Independent Boarding School said: "We are taking extra precautions due to COVID-19 - the safeguarding of our pupils, staff and community is our utmost priority."

Rossall Independent Boarding School has closed its swimming pool to the public due to coronavirus. (Credit: Google)

Beverley Baines Swimming School holds classes at the pool for children aged three to 16.

All lessons have been postponed as a result of the closure.

In a Facebook post, Beverley said: "Rossall have taken the decision to shut the pool with effect from tomorrow to safeguard the pupils.

"It is on advice from the boarding school authorities, because of the coronavirus. Limiting outside people within the school."

Two linked cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Chorley over the weekend.

The two people had recently travelled to Italy and are currently isolating themselves at home.

It follows two confirmed cases in South Ribble on Wednesday (March 4), after another couple returned from Italy. They are also isolating themselves at home.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "The two people with coronavirus are being well looked after and are isolating themselves at home.

"Their close contacts are being followed up by Public Health England.

"I would stress that if you have not been contacted by Public Health England you do not need to do anything beyond following the general advice given to the public.

"I’d like to reassure people that we are working with colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lancashire are protected.

"People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared."

How to protect yourself and stop coronavirus spreading

According to the NHS’ website, these are the best things you can do to help stop coronavirus spreading:

- Regular hand-washing is the single most important action individuals can take in the fight against Covid-19.

- Hand washing should be for 20 seconds, using soap and water or hand sanitiser.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

- Most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places.

- You only need to stay away from public places (self-isolate) if advised to by the 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional.

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

