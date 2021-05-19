Fleetwood school raising £30k for memorial to much-loved pupil

Lucy Willacy-Brown was a much-loved pupil at Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood

Lucy Willacy-Brown was so bubbly and popular at Larkholme Primary School that her unexpected death last September was "like a light going out" at the school, one staff member said.

Although the youngster was born with spina bifida and had a number of related health issues, staff say she never let it hold her back and her death from complications came as a total shock to everyone.

For the last few months staff, pupils and parents from the Windermere Avenue school, generously supported by the local community, have been raising funds and £4,700 has been reached so far.

Larkholme pupils during the yellow fundraiser

This garden area will have a stage and an area for dressing up, as Lucy loved to perform as was part of the school choir.

There will also be teepees for the children to sit and chat together, a mud kitchen area and planters filled with daffodils which will come up each spring to give the school a sea of yellow.

School bursar Jan Watson said: "At only eight years old, Lucy had already overcome many barriers to life, but she never let her disabilities define her - she was always positive and smiled her way through life.

"Her death was such a shock, it was like a light going out at the school, it has left such a dint.

Jamie Hay with Miss Sam Gardner and Mrs Ella Wilson

"In order to remember Lucy, the children at the school have designed an outdoor memorial area where they can go to remember Lucy and all of the things she loved."

The project is supported by Lucy’s family, including mum Nikki and stepdad Barry Shaw.

During the half term later this month, Baxter Homes will voluntarily begin the groundwork.

The children and staff of Larkholme have already participated in a ‘yellow day’ where everyone came dressed in Lucy’s favourite colour to raise £367.

The pupils are also taking part in a sponsored walk.

Individual children have also done their bit.

Jamie Hay raised £1,156 by cycling from Fleetwood beach to Cleveleys beach and back every day last month.

Bobby Casson has raised £600 and will bike from Fleetwood to Starr Gate and back.

A grand raffle is also planned.