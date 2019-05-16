Fleetwood nursery school’s big raffle in support of Men’s Shed

When staff at Mini Me’s Nursery heard that some parents of the children they look after had been affected by the suicide of loved ones, they were determined to do something to help.

So they decided to hold a raffle, with the help of the children at the Melbourne Avenue nursery, to raise funds for Men’s Shed.

Men’s Shed, which operates in Fleetwood, was set up to support men in times of loneliness and isolation and to improve their general wellbeing.

And the fantastic efforts of the nursery have topped £1,000 for the organisation.

Amber Shaw, one of the childcare practitioners said: “We have parents at nursery who have lost family members through suicide so we thought it would be a nice idea to raise money for this organisation.

“The money is going to be used for their regular base and to set up workshops.

“Fleetwood Masons have also helped with a donation of £150 too.

“We are so pleased, it has gone really well.”

The children helped draw the raffle, which was streamed on Facebook Live, and they also made a special cheque which they presented to representatives from Men’s Shed.

The community group was set up in Fleetwood to help combat social isolation and they have recently opened a shop and drop-in centre on Adelaide Street.

At the centre’s opening, founder and committee member Tony O’Neill said: “It’s amazing how far we have come in just six months from starting the Men’s Shed with just one person attending the first meeting.

“We want to be there for Fleetwood people who might just need somebody to talk to or want to get involved in the community.

“Our long-term aim is to make a real difference and help improve the lives of local residents.”