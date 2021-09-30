Fleetwood nail and beauty salon staging open day at new premises

Lisa Potts and Michaela Giddings have moved into new premises on Lord St in Fleetwood

Michaela Giddings, owner of Nikayla's, says the move was needed because the busy trade at has meant extra staff and space were needed.

Friday's open day will allow customers to look around the new premises and enjoy a glass of prosecco and a cake.

Michaela, 47, who lives off Manor Road in the town, first opened Nikayla's, at 216 Lord Street, in 2017 with pal Nicola Berry, who has since left the business.

Eventually she took on three new members of staff and says things are on the up.

The new address, at 187 Lord Street, has also brought a new name, Kayla's.

Michaela, a busy grandmother and mum-of-five, said: "The pandemic has been a tough time and thankfully we were able to see it out.

"As soon as we were able to reopen, customers couldn't wait to get here!

"I think that with all the doom and gloom, people just want to be pampered and also get back to normality.

"We've had lots of good luck messages about the new shop."

After the open day, the salon is set to open next week.

Michaela, who used to work as a cook in a care home, decided on a complete career change and qualified as a nail technician five years ago.

In the salon she has now been joined by Amy Lee (nails, make-up and hair), Lisa Potts (aesthetics - botox and lashes) and part time staff member Daniella Trenchard (lashes).