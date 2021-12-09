Fleetwood mum stunned by generous gift

Michelle Morgan with Greig Horabin

Alfie Morgan, 13 of Brathay Place, was involved in a collision with a car on Broadway in Fleetwood last month, as he was walking home from Cardinal Allen RC High School in the town.

He was left with a fractured skull, a lacerated liver, four compound fractures of his ankles, a bleed on the brain and skin loss on his leg.

Alfie was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and from there had to be transferred to Alder Hay Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Alfie Morgan in hospital after the accident

It was a tough time for Alfie and also hard for mum Michelle, especially as she can’t drive and had to travel every day from Fleetwood to Liverpool to see Alfie, who is now recovering at home.

But some welcome and unexpected help came from Fleetwood businessman Greig Horabin, who supports a local good cause each Christmas with a £500 donation.

Greig liaised with community group Men’s Shed Fleetwood, who told him about Michelle after hearing about the accident.

Michelle, 42, a full-time carer, said: “It was so kind of Grieg and Men’s Shed, I was completely lost for words and I didn’t expect it.

“I felt a bit undeserving, to be honest.

“I can honestly say it has restored my faith in human nature.”

Michelle has already used some of the money to buy a special waterproof rug to cover Alfie’s wheelchair.

She has two younger children, Jasper, eight, and Hazel, six.

Greig, who runs John’s Friary fish and chips shop at Broadwater, Fleetwood, and Just Ask Travel, said: “It was a pleasure to help out.”

Dave Smith, a trustee of Men’s Shed Fleetwood, said: “Greig asked us if we knew a deserving case. We heard about what happened to Alfie and managed to track the family down.