Fleetwood MP Cat Smith set for London Marathon challenge

Cat Smith is in training for the 2021 London Marathon

With the aim of raising money for the foodbanks in Fleetwood and Lancaster, the MP has challenged herself to take part in this year’s London Marathon

The big event is several months away, on Sunday October 3, but the training has to start now.

“It’s a big ask, " she said during her latest training session.

“The furthest distance I’ve gone so far is 5K so I need to crack on with as much training as I can between now and the event at the beginning of October.”

Cat only began running last year and being a busy MP and mum, says it can be a struggle to find the time to get out and pound the streets.

“I have to admit to being a bit nervous!

"But I’m getting as much advice as I can and I’m told the atmosphere alone can get you through – I hope that turns out to be right!

"I’ll keep everyone updated on my progress and I’d love to hear from anyone else in Fleetwood and Over Wyre who is running the marathon the first time like me!”

The mass race is the largest marathon event in the United Kingdom and its third largest running event after the Great North Run and Great Manchester Run.

Since the event began 40 years ago more than £1 billion has been raised for charity.

“I’m really proud to be raising money for the Fleetwood foodbank,” she said.

“Hunger in the UK isn’t about access to food, it’s about low incomes.

"Ninety five percent of people referred to food banks in early 2020 were living in ‘destitution’, unable to afford the essentials such as food and staying warm and dry.

"I’d like to thank our food banks for all the amazing work they do and I look forward to playing a small part in supporting that work.”