Fleetwood firefighters free person from a flipped over Ford after crash on Beach Road

A person had to be freed from their car by firefighters after it flipped onto its roof during a crash in Fleetwood.



The crash, which happened on Beach Road, is thought to have happened around 10:20pm last night.

The scene at Beach Road last night. Photo: Jay Johnson-Allen.

Two men in their 70s were in the dark blue Ford, which was flipped onto its roof in the incident.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool fire crews battle Bispham bathroom blaze

One of the men managed to get out of the car, but the other remained trapped inside until firefighters arrived to free him.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene at 10:26pm, followed by two Fleetwood fire engines at 10:33pm.

Firefighters worked for an hour to free the man and "stabilise the vehicle." Photo: Jay Johnson-Allen

Firefighters worked for roughly an hour, freeing the second man, and "stabilising the vehicle".

Police described the crash as a "minor incident", and while both men were then taken to hospital, their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.