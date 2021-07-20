Fleetwood festival flies the flag for art in times of Covid

The Transported event was organised by LeftCoast in partnership with the SpareParts Festival and included “In Memoriam”, a flag installation from internationally acclaimed artist Luke Jerram.

This temporary memorial offered the public a space to visit and remember those lost to the Covid-19 crisis.

The artwork, created from more than 100 hospital blue and white bedsheets flown from flag posts, was also intended as a tribute to the NHS staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the past year.

It was arranged for people to wander through it at different times of the day.

And it was accompanied by a soundtrack, broadcast from The Mount, featuring conversations, stories, quotes and songs from Fleetwood residents.

Another installation, Flag Up, saw personal messages written on smaller orange and yellow flags about their experiences during lockdown.

1. In Memoriam was arranged for people to wander through it at different times of the day. Buy photo

2. Visitors found the experience of In Memoriam uplifting, peaceful and poignant at the same time. Buy photo

3. In Memoriam viewed from the Mount park Buy photo

4. Matthew Webster and Michelle Buckley place a flag in the Flag Up installation. Buy photo