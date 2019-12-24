Fleetwood couple Stephen Hampton and Gemma Hogg tie the knot at The Wedding Chapel in Blackpool

The couple, who live in Fleetwood, began dating and Stephen, a sheet metal fabricator at Heatons Engineering, proposed on Gemma’s birthday. Photos: https://www.facebook.com/stillsbyamywilson/ Venue: https://www.visitblackpool.com/weddings/
View more
They lost contact for years but when Stephen Hampton and Gemma Hogg bumped into each other again in 2015, love blossomed.
The couple, who live in Fleetwood, began dating and Stephen, a sheet metal fabricator at Heatons Engineering, proposed on Gemma’s birthday. Photos: https://www.facebook.com/stillsbyamywilson/ Venue: https://www.visitblackpool.com/weddings/