Finalists announced for Blackpool Illuminations £100,000 design competition

A competition to design and create a brand new £100,000 light installation for Blackpool's Illumination competition has sparked huge interest across the globe and now the judging panel behind the venture have announced their shortlist of finalists.

Four internationally-renowned designers, including one of Blackpool's creative sons, are vying for the first of its kind opportunity to see their individual art works in lights as part of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

The competition was announced by Blackpool Illuminations Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen earlier this year and alongside fellow judges he has filtered through dozens of entries from around the world.

The finalists who will make their final presentations before the panel on November 20 include costume and set designer Jack Irving, who hails from Blackpool and is based in London-and is widely known for his work designing costumes for Lady Gaga.

A team at Lancaster University who have set sights on creating a concept aimed at turning the Promenade into a playground of light.

Prestigious performing arts institution Guildhall Live Events also based in London, which has works featured throughout the UK including the British Museum, Glastonbury and the Tower of London and Lisa Ashcroft, a Lancashire-born artist, now based in Australia

The winning designer will receive a £100,000 award to take their project from concept to manufacture.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: “The quality of the entries for this inaugural competition has been outstanding.

We have four teams and individuals with very different concepts, but all of them with the potential to create something very special within the 2020 Blackpool Illuminations.

“Once the final judging has taken place, we will be inviting our winner to work with the Blackpool Illuminations team to turn their idea into reality. It promises to be a really exciting journey.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council and a member of the judging panel, added: “The design competition is intended to help reinvent the Illuminations by creating spectacular installations along the Promenade, giving visitors a very different experience to the traditional drive-through.

“Events such as the annual Lightpool Festival are already providing compelling reasons for people to get out of their cars and enjoy the Illuminations on foot. The winner of this competition will add yet another dimension.”

For further information, please go to www.visitblackpool.com/illuminations.

